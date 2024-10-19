Maryland woman says Taylor Swift tickets were stolen from her Ticketmaster account

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland woman, who bought tickets to next month's Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Toronto, said her tickets vanished from her Ticketmaster account.

Morgan Bernius planned on attending the popular, and pricey, concert with her 15-year-old daughter, but when she checked her account, the tickets had been transferred to someone else.

"When I went, I realized that it was still listed under my events, but when you look closely, it says, 'two tickets claimed, transferred to' a woman's name that I did not know," Bernius said. "That's when I fully panicked."

It's been nearly 20 days and Bernius said there is still no resolution for getting her tickets or money back.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson told WJZ, in part, "The top way fans can protect themselves is setting a strong unique password for all accounts."

Ticketmaster says scammers are always looking for new cheats and tickets are one of the top targets.

Swift has six shows in Toronto between November 14 and November 23.

Third-party sites, like Seat Geek and Stub Hub, have tickets for no less than $1,100.