A Maryland woman made Donna Kelce's viral split Super Bowl outfit

BALTIMORE -- Super Bowl fashion is always a hot topic around the big game, but few outfits have made as big a splash as Donna Kelce's Eagles-Chiefs ensemble.

The idea was designed and produced by a Maryland business that makes custom sports merchandise and other products, Passion for Ezra.

Donna's sons, Jason and Travis, became the first brothers to face off against each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. To stay even in her support, she rocked a jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs colors on one side and Eagles colors on the other.

She also wore one Eagles shoe and one Chiefs shoe, which lit up with the team's colors. A tweet of her 'fit went viral before the big game.

Monica Blakely, the owner of Passion for Ezra, said in an interview with the Washington Post that she messaged Kelce on social media with the idea, and that Kelce responded within minutes.

The 36-year-old mother said seeing her design on national television networks was "incredible." She has offices in Olney and Columbia, the Washington Post reported.

"It's 10 years of hard work," Blakely told the newspaper. "…I started in my parents' basement, and now I have stuff in the Super Bowl."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: A detail of the shoes of Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. / Getty Images

Even before the jacket and shoes, Kelce was known for her custom patchwork jersey from Cleveland.

"She's the ultimate mom goal," Blakely told the Washington Post. "She's doing everything a mom who absolutely loves her kids would do. When I saw that passion behind it and that dedication to her kids, I was like, 'I got to make this for her.'"