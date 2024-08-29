Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

Maryland weather: Warm and humid with a chance of t-storms

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A warm and muggy start to your Thursday. Moisture left from overnight showers is contributing to the humidity you'll feel the second you step outside.  

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A cold front meandering down from the Maryland - PA line will linger through Friday bringing a chance for rain Thursday into Friday. We climb into the mid 80s today and mid 70s Friday, both days with partly to mostly cloudy skies. 

Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Rain chances arrive Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible along another cold front as it moves through the region. Labor Day begins a beautiful stretch of  weather that continues as all school districts return next week. Expect the beginning of September with  highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.