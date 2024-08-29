Maryland weather: Warm and humid with a chance of t-storms

BALTIMORE - A warm and muggy start to your Thursday. Moisture left from overnight showers is contributing to the humidity you'll feel the second you step outside.

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A cold front meandering down from the Maryland - PA line will linger through Friday bringing a chance for rain Thursday into Friday. We climb into the mid 80s today and mid 70s Friday, both days with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Rain chances arrive Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible along another cold front as it moves through the region. Labor Day begins a beautiful stretch of weather that continues as all school districts return next week. Expect the beginning of September with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.