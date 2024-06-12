Maryland Weather: Warmth builds, late strong storms Friday

BALTIMORE -- Expect a beautiful evening ahead with hotter temperatures returning to the area Thursday and Friday.

High pressure continues to be in control of our weather with a partly to mostly clear sky. Temperatures on this Wednesday afternoon reached the upper 70s & lower 80s. We'll continue to see pleasant weather through tonight if you're headed to the Os game or Fleet Week.

EVENING PLANNER: If you're headed down to the Inner Harbor for Fleet Week or down to Camden Yards for the Orioles game, the weather looks PERFECT! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/FQuB1YzhNW — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 12, 2024

Clear and comfortable weather will be around for the nighttime and overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip down in the 50s and 60s.

CLEAR & COMFY TONIGHT: Expect comfortable weather tonight with a clear sky. Temperatures will dip down into the 50s & 60s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/abuoTIN1pK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 12, 2024

Thursday will be another nice weather day. We're looking at a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. There is the potential for a isolated shower late in the afternoon or evening hours.

Friday will be the hottest day of the workweek with highs climbing into the lower 90s. We'll see moderate levels of humidity, so feels like temperatures will top out in the middle 90s. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible mainly during the evening hours, especially north and west of Baltimore. Some of the strongest storms may have gusty winds and hail.

Father's Day weekend continues to look fabulous with plenty of sunshine both days of the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80s with lower levels of humidity.

Next week a substantial heat wave will build into the area with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s. With high levels of humidity, the heat index will climb to 100 or higher each afternoon.