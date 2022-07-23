Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: The heat wave continues Saturday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

It's already brutally hot out there so please stay hydrated and take breaks in the AC. 

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 90s. 

The lower humidity means Saturday will feel near 100°.  

Sunday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potentially dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

The forecast high for Baltimore is 99° but thanks to plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, it's going to feel up to 108°.

Monday is another WJZ Alert Day because of another round of heat and humidity followed by potentially severe storms in the evening. 

