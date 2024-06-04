Hot, sticky weather Tuesday in Baltimore, stray storm possible

BALTIMORE - A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible later today but most of your Tuesday will be bright, hot and sticky.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s with solid sunshine in store for the first half of the day. A few clouds move in after lunch with isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could have heavy downpours.

Dense fog is possible tonight into Wednesday morning. Please be careful if you will be on the roads. Showers and storms will move into the area late Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night. Storms will likely be widespread and include heavy downpours. The rain will be beneficial and we are not expecting any severe weather.

After some early showers Thursday, we'll see partial clearing, breezy, and very warm weather. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

An upper level low pressure system will be pivoting through the area Friday through Sunday. We'll see variable clouds during the day with isolated to scattered showers possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.