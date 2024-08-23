Maryland Weather: Weekend winner, summer heat for back to school

BALTIMORE -- Summer temperatures return this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Hot and muggy weather return for back to school.

Sunshine and southeasterly winds helped warm temperatures back into the 80s across much of central and eastern Maryland Friday afternoon. Humidity levels are slightly higher, but still tolerable. We are looking at a beautiful evening of weather with temperatures gradually falling to near 80° by 8 PM. By midnight temperatures level off into the lower 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s outside of the Baltimore Beltway and lower 60s downtown.

Our upcoming weekend will be a winner. Look for a mixture of sunshine and clouds Saturday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Southerly winds and abundant sunshine on Sunday will help boost temperatures into the upper 80s along with higher humidity levels. Both days of the weekend look dry, so make your outdoor plans.

For back to school Monday, the kids may need their umbrella for a few spotty showers and storms. Right now, the coverage of the showers & storms look isolated, so many neighborhoods may stay dry. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°.

The big weather story next week will become the increasing heat and humidity. Highs Tuesday through Thursday look to top out in the lower to middle 90s. Factor in higher humidity, and the feels like temperature will soar into the upper 90s to lower 100s.

We stay mainly dry next week. A stray storm is possible Wednesday and Friday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms returning next Saturday.