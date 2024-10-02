Maryland Weather: Clouds stick around a little longer

BALTIMORE-- The gloominess continues across the area through tonight as a stagnant weather pattern remains in place. Overcast skies will continue with lows near 60. Expect clouds to continue for the first part of Thursday with temps in the 60s. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds will return Thursday night into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a chance for a PM shower or two otherwise the forecast looks dry. As we head into the weekend, expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs this weekend will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s for most. There will be small chances for showers early Saturday, but as a whole, the weekend looks good.

Heading into next week a Fall cold front will bring a refreshing change to the area. Expect high temps to drop into the 60s on Tuesday, with lows in the in the 40s Monday and Tuesday night.

The rest of the week will see typical fall weather with sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s through the end of the week.