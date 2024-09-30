Maryland Weather: Soggy start to the week

BALTIMORE -- Your Victory Monday is starting off gray and damp and will likely stay that way. Expect on-and-off showers today and for most of Tuesday with temperatures starting in the low to mid 60s and struggling to get to 70°.

Tuesday features a batch of steady rain but should taper by the late afternoon. That would be ideal since the Orioles take on the Royals at Camden Yards for their first game of the Wildcard Series. First Pitch is at 4:08 pm.

On Wednesday a cold front approaches from the west and could bring us a stray shower but the chance is low. We could even see the majority of the clouds clear out by the afternoon.

Expect a gorgeous stretch of weather Thursday through next Saturday with sunshine returning and highs returning to the 70s with much lower humidity.