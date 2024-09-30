Maryland Weather: Showers & drizzle through Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE-- More rounds of showers will continue through Tuesday. Showers should taper off for the Os wild first card game.

More dreary weather is on the way. Expect rounds of showers and drizzle through to continue through tonight. Expect waves of showers with some pockets of steadier rain through tonight. When it's not showery, there will be pockets of patchy fog. Lows tonight will dip to near 60°.

Tuesday will be our last damp and dismal day for awhile. We'll see rounds of showers, especially during the morning into early afternoon hours. As we head into the late afternoon hours, the shower & drizzle activity should start to pivot back to our south & west. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the middle to upper 60s.

For the Os Wild Card Game 1 weather Tuesday afternoon, we should see a mainly cloudy sky with temperatures in the middle 60s. There's a slight chance for a shower at the start of the game. First pitch is at 4:08 PM.

Another disturbance will pass through the area Wednesday morning, which may spark off an early morning spotty shower or two. Otherwise, we're looking at a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day with highs in the lower 70s.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The early morning hours may start off with some low clouds with a southeasterly wind off the Atlantic Ocean. The afternoon hours will feature a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Both days look to be dry.

Over the upcoming weekend, we'll be seeing a mixture of sunshine and clouds with comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Saturday will be the warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 70s. There's the slight chance of a passing sprinkle or shower. Sunday looks like the sunnier half of the weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

A strong cold front will approach the region next Monday. This front will bring more clouds, a few showers, and gusty winds. Temperatures may reach the lower 70s before falling later in the day as gusty winds out of the northwest increase at 10 to 25 mph.

Behind this front, unseasonably cool air moves into the area with lows dipping down into the 40s. Gusty winds during the daytime will make the air feel cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.