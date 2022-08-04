Maryland Weather: Severe storms damage the state, similar storms to arrive Friday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Thursday. The same severe storms are projected to return on Friday too.

Early in the evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Harford County and southeastern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Kent County until 8:15 p.m. Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties until 8:45 p.m.

Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that expired at 8 p.m. Anne Arundel County was also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m.

An Areal Flood Warning remained in effect for Allegany and Garrett Counties is in effect until 10:45 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., storms knocked out power for 46,167 Baltimore Gas & Electric customers, according to the utility company's outage map. Most of the affected people live in Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

After the storms passed over Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state's emergency management team was tracking the damage from tonight's storms and coordinating with local jurisdictions.

He noted that Somerset County reported that a waterspout landed onshore and caused significant damage on Smith Island.

Our emergency management team is tracking the damage from tonight’s storms & coordinating with local jurisdictions. Currently more than 50,000 power outages. Please stay off the roads in affected areas—especially anywhere tree-clearing crews need to work. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, the storm damaged trees and flash flooding submerged cars.

Northeast Baltimore saw two inches to four inches of rain, At least 65 trees had fallen down, 18 of which were found to be blocking roads, Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. There were significant power outages across the city too, he said.

Baltimore Gas & Electric reported that there were 314 power outages with over 20,000 customers impacted across Baltimore, he said.

At @baltimoreoem monitoring the current storm development across Baltimore City. We are aware of the outages across Baltimore and are working with @MyBGE to restore electricity and make sure that residents who need resources receive assistance. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 5, 2022

Scott said the department of Recreation and Parks' Forestry Division would bring in extra crews to help clear the roadways of debris.

The Office of Emergency Management is working with the National Weather Service and Baltimore Gas & Electric to restore traffic flow and electricity to affected areas, Scott said.

During the day, temperatures reached the high 90s in the afternoon, but with the humidity, it felt like triple digits.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday. A heat advisory was in effect for much of the state.

Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a "substantial threat" to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, officials said.

Marylanders were advised to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine and reduce outdoor activities, particularly during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The heat wave will likely continue into early next week. And similar storms are expected to return to the area in the near future.