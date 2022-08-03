Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees.

Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley.

"That's going to add to those hot temperatures and make it feel a little bit uncomfortable," he said.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday an Alert Day due to the heat advisory along the I-95 corridor until 8 p.m.

Dzirasa said extreme is particularly dangerous for young children, seniors, and people with chronic medical conditions.

"Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality," Dzirasa said.

Baltimoreans are encouraged to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and reduce outdoor activities, particularly during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ShopRite store in Howard Park, at 4601 Liberty Heights Ave, will open as a cooling center Thursday, and residents can also seek refuge in branches of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The Health Department's Division of Aging will open cooling centers at the following locations on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Road, (410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410)-396-9025

Oliver Senior Center 1700 N Gay St., (410) 396-3861

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7724

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Road, (410) 396-353

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services sites will open cooling centers at these locations:



Beans & Bread, 402 S. Bond St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Manna House 435 E. 25th St., 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center (women and children only), 17 W. Franklin St., 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open cooling centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th St.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road