Maryland Weather: Scattered showers this evening and tonight

BALTIMORE-- Scattered showers are possible this evening and tonight. More comfortable weather is on the way Tuesday.

After a beautiful Monday, we're looking at increasing clouds this evening and into tonight. Ahead of another reinforcing shot of cooler air, we'll see scattered sprinkles and showers developing. The best chance of any sprinkle or shower activity would be from this evening through about 6 AM Tuesday. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 70s with a low of around 60 overnight.

SCATTERED SPRINKLES & SHOWERS TONIGHT: Scattered hit or miss sprinkles and showers will develop after 7 PM and continue through the overnight hours. We'll see less than 1/10th of an inch of rain. Don't be surprised if the ground is wet when you wake-up Tuesday AM! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/IZsesnIU5U — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 10, 2024

Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with variable clouds along with some sunshine. An isolated sprinkle or shower will be possible, especially across the eastern shore, but most places will remain dry.

High pressure starts to build into the area on Wednesday, which will allow for a warm-up to begin. After a crisp and cool start to the morning, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and high clouds.

Thursday and Friday will be our hottest days of the upcoming workweek. Humidity levels will not be extreme, so the heat will be relatively manageable. Thursday's high temperatures reach the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Friday will be the hottest day with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. A few scattered strong storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

HEAT IS ON ITS WAY: After refreshing weather tonight through Tuesday, we'll see a warm-up for later in the week. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s Thursday & Friday. Heat backs down Father's Day weekend, but comes back with a vengeance next week! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/NJsBtmAEgZ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 10, 2024

The cold front will push to our south Friday night allowing for a beautiful Father's Day Weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Right now outdoor activities look ideal for dad from the mountains of western Maryland to Baltimore City right down to the Maryland beaches.

Intense heat and humidity will likely build into the area next week with a massive dome of high pressure. This will pump temperatures up well into the 90s with tough and high humidity. This round of heat could be potentially dangerous, so stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to next week.