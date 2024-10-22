Maryland Weather: Roller coaster temperatures through this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Wednesday will be the last day of unseasonably warm temperatures for several day. Fall air returns Thursday.

It's been a gorgeous afternoon of weather across the area with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We'll continue to see clear and mild conditions through the evening hours. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s through 7 PM and then ease into the 60s through 9 PM. With a starlit sky tonight, overnight lows will drop into upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday looks wonderful! We'll see a sky filled with sunshine with temperatures headed back into the upper 70s. A breeze out of the southwest will make it feel nice and comfortable.

A strong cold front will cross the area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. As the cold front passes, winds will increase south of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. This will help bring cooler fall air back to the area. Thursday's high temperatures will be in the mid 60s with winds northwest 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Thursday night looks much colder with a clear sky and temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s.

After a cold start to the day on Friday, we'll see rebounding temperatures with plenty of sunshine. Friday will be a fantastic weather day with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Another strong cold front will cross the area Saturday morning with clouds and a gusty breeze. It's not out of the question a few sprinkles and showers are possible. Any rain that does fall should remain on the light side. Not every neighborhood gets wet. High temperatures near 70° will come early in the day and then fall later in the day.

Sunday is bright and chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Luckily the winds look light Sunday, so the chill will be manageable. After a cold start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s, sunshine will warm us to afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

A major warm-up will begin Tuesday of next week and likely continue through Halloween and maybe beyond. With partly cloudy skies and a southwesterly wind, look for highs in the middle to upper 70s mid to late next week!

There still are no signs of significant rain coming soon to the area anytime soon, so drought conditions will continue to expand and worsen.