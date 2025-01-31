Maryland Weather: Rainy & breezy day ahead

BALTIMORE-- Expect periods of rain across the area throughout the day. A gusty breeze will develop this afternoon.

Expect a gloomy Friday with an overcast sky with periods of drizzle, mist, and some rain. Once the rain develops across many of our neighborhoods, it will be here to stay through the evening hours. Morning temperatures will be chilly and raw in the lower to middle 40s, but temperatures should climb into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Winds this morning will stay light, but wind gusts increase this afternoon into the 25 to 30 mph range out of the south and southwest, especially from Baltimore and points south.

Rain tapers off later this evening as the storm exits out to sea. Expect gradually clearing skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, leading to a chilly start on Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies for much of the day, creating a pleasant but cool afternoon. We'll see a gusty breeze out of the north Saturday at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday has a chilly easterly wind off the bay along with a thick overcast bringing us a chilly and raw feeling to the day. Highs Sunday afternoon only will top out in the lower 40s.

Monday features a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. While the temperatures will be inviting, it's only a temporary spring-like feel.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, though dry conditions will persist with more sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 50s, which is close to seasonal averages for this time of year. However, changes will begin to develop by Tuesday evening as clouds increase ahead of the next storm system.

Rain chances return on Wednesday as a new system moves in from the west. At this time, the rain looks to arrive later in the afternoon and continue through Wednesday night, Thursday, and possibly into Friday morning. With thick cloud cover and rain in place, high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 40s, making for a chilly and damp day.

By Thursday, temperatures will moderate slightly, with highs rising into the low to mid-50s. However, showers will remain in the forecast, keeping conditions unsettled.

As the rain exits by Friday, another shot of cooler air will arrive. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s to close out the week, reinforcing the cooler pattern as we head toward the following weekend.