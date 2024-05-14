Maryland Weather: Rain on the way

BALTIMORE -- Our Election Day will be gray and eventually wet!

Expect a few peaks of sun as you head to work this morning before clouds completely take over. If you plan to hit the polls today and don't want to dodge the wet weather, head out this morning and grab the umbrella for later.

Rain chances pick up through the afternoon and evening. While we'll likely get a few hours of steady rain, the showers will likely stay on the light side so we're not concerned about flooding should not be a concern. The abundant cloud cover will keep highs in the low 70s.

A steadier to heavy round of rain is likely Wednesday. This is when we could encounter a few thunderstorms as well. With an abundance of humidity and periods of rain throughout the day, rainfall totals could approach 1 inch in some locations. While widespread flooding is not in the forecast, some localized street and urban flooding will be possible.

Showers may linger into Thursday as this coastal area of low pressure gradually eases to the east. With additional clouds, temperatures will stay in the middle 70s.



