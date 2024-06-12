Pleasantly warm Wednesday in Maryland before heat sets in

BALTIMORE -- It's a refreshing start to your Wednesday, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The rest of the day will be pretty pleasant. We'll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, likely leaning towards the brighter side of things. Humidity will remain low as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

The heat really starts to crank Thursday and Friday. Thursday we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Friday could be the first day when many of you hit the mid-90s. Humidity levels won't be excessive either day, but will build by Friday afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms are possible late Friday into the evening ahead of a cold front. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of the storms could be severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and intense lightning. Most of the storms should exit the area Friday night.

That system leaves us with a rather fabulous Father's Day Weekend! Sunshine will be in full force with highs in the middle 80s.

A more intense heat wave will build into the area next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower to middle 90s with increasing levels of humidity.

The worst of the upcoming heat looks to be next Wednesday and Thursday where highs could be well into the 90s with feel like temperatures reaching the 100s.

Stay tuned as we get closer to next week for more updates on this potential sweltering stretch of heat.