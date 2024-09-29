Maryland Weather: Mist & drizzle, damp for Ravens game

BALTIMORE-- Gloomy weather will be around for this Sunday. Patchy areas of mist, drizzle, and showers continue for Ravens game.

After a beautiful Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s, we're back to gloomy weather with an overcast sky, mist, drizzle, and scattered showers on this Sunday. You'll definitely want to have an umbrella today or a rain jacket with a hood. Highs today will top out in the lower 70s with high levels of humidity.

For the Ravens game tonight, be prepared for damp and at times showery and messy weather. We'll see waves of mist, drizzle, and showers through tonight. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. You'll want to have a purple or black poncho for blackout night at the game!

The slow moving area of low pressure responsible for the gloomy weather will continue to meander east and bring us more rounds of mist, drizzle, and scattered showers. Expect on and off showers Monday and Tuesday with cooler weather. Highs both days will be mainly in the upper 60s to near 70°. Showers will become more numerous Monday afternoon with the greatest chance of widespread showers and pockets of steady rain on Tuesday.

On Wednesday a cold front will approach from the west. This could bring us another passing spot shower, but the showers look less widespread Wednesday than they do on Monday and Tuesday.

We finally get a break from the gloomy weather beginning Thursday! Expect a gorgeous stretch of weather Thursday through next Saturday with sunshine returning and highs returning to the 70s with much lower humidity.