Maryland Weather: Nice today ahead of next arctic blast coming

BALTIMORE -- We'll enjoy a partly sunny Monday with a nice thaw this afternoon. Another arctic blast will arrive tonight.

Expect partly sunny and chilly weather today. We'll see temperatures climb from the 20s this morning into the 40s this afternoon. Most neighborhoods will enjoy a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Gradual melting can be expected across the area.

We are gearing up for another arctic blast tonight. Temperatures will plunge into the upper teens and lower 20s. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected. This will allow wind-chills to drop into the lower to middle teens. Any snow and ice that melted today will refreeze tonight.

More tough cold is our big weather story Tuesday through Thursday. Not only will it be cold, but the painfully numbing winds will be back as well. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the lower 30s, but factor in the gusty winds, the feels like temperature will be in the teens and 20s much of the day.

Wednesday looks even colder with wind-chills in the single digits during the morning and teens during the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach around 30°. More painful and tough cold continues Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday morning's feels like temperatures will be in the single digits to around zero. Thursday afternoon will feature less wind. Highs will top out in the lower 30s.

Because more dangerous cold will be returning, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The extreme cold begins to ease on Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

Right now next weekend is looking damp at times, but not snowy. Highs will top out in the upper 40s Saturday and near 40° on Sunday. We have the chance of showers Saturday throughout the day with another opportunity for some showers Sunday afternoon and evening.

Behind this next cold front on Sunday, another batch of extremely cold air arrives on Monday, January 20th. This next batch of cold has the potential to be the coldest of the season so far. Stay tuned.