Maryland Weather: Mild temps, gusty winds Monday

BALTIMORE -- Some commuters will have fog to contend with as they try to get out the door this Monday morning.

The worst is centered over the Eastern Shore and far Western Maryland. Queen Anne's, Caroline and Talbot County Public Schools are delayed because visibility is so low in that area.

Please take your time as you head to work and get your kids off to school. Our out-the-door numbers are in the upper 40s and low 50s across the state.

We won't budge too much from there. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-50s, but gusty winds will make it feel cooler than it is.

A sprinkle or two is possible today but most of us will stay dry. After a completely overcast Sunday, skies will be much improved today with breaks of sun to look forward to.

Cold air settles in tonight, sending temperatures tumbling into the low 30s.

That means Tuesday's morning temps will be about 20° degrees colder than Monday morning.

Tuesday is a calm day with a mix of sun and clouds. You want to enjoy it because Wednesday is a different story.

Rain and potentially damaging wind gusts will spread across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front pushes through.

We'll dry out pretty quickly after that with Thursday looking very bright but blustery.