Maryland Weather: More storms & showers expected Friday

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see the same kind of severe weather Friday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m. in the Baltimore metro region with some gusty winds and flooding possible through midnight, First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams said.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Drying out from latest rounds of storms, but expecting more this afternoon. Showers & t-storms after 2 PM with some gusty winds and flooding possible through midnight. Updates in your WJZFirstAlert forecast. pic.twitter.com/4PzSWvGdeN — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 5, 2022

Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92.

Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.