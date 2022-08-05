Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: More storms & showers expected Friday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Friday morning forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Friday morning forecast 02:32

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see the same kind of severe weather Friday night. 

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m. in the Baltimore metro region with some gusty winds and flooding possible through midnight, First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams said. 

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.   

Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. 

Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 

snapshot-2022-08-05t063213-871.jpg
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 6:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.