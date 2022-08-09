Maryland Weather: Hot & steamy Tuesday, with possible storms

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore metro region is in for a toasty Tuesday, with the chance for storms later on.

It will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon, with a high of 95. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service.

After 5 p.m. we could be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There's also a slight chance of showers overnight.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert.

Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, seniors and people with chronic medical conditions, city health officials said.

Residents are advised to drink lots of water, avoid alcohol and reduce outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on cooling centers in Baltimore, click here.