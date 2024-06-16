Maryland weather: Holiday weekend wraps up nicely

BALTIMORE- Mild start to our morning with temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s across the state.

Very enjoyable for this Sunday afternoon. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Temperatures are settled comfortably in the 80s across the region under broken, but calm, skies. We will see this set-up continue for the rest of the afternoon.

Winds will continue to be breezy today from the north and east. This change in winds is due to a frontal system pushing through earlier in the week.

Highs today are in the lower 80s with a little humidity than Saturday.

Cooler drier air will linger into the evening tonight with lows dropping back into the 50s and 60s.

The heat cranks up as we head into the workweek. The 90s move in and are looking to be here to stay. Our heat streak is expected to last through next week with the 90s+ each day.

Wednesday through Friday of the work week poses some dangers with heat building into the middle 90s with heat indices near, if not at, the triple digits. Heat safety is a must this week!