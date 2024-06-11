Maryland Weather: Cool evening, turning hot Thursday & Friday

BALTIMORE -- Refreshing and cool weather continues into tonight. Warmer weather builds in Wednesday and turning hot by Thursday.

It's been a gorgeous weather day so far with refreshingly cool air in place across the area. After high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s, we'll see a crisp & cool evening and night ahead. Evening temperatures will slide into the 60s with most places having overnight lows in the 50s. We'll see a partly cloudy sky. Should be a fantastic night if you're heading to Os game.

We will have another nice weather day on Wednesday. Morning high clouds will be spilling into the area, but the weather will remain dry. We will see a mixture of sunshine & clouds throughout the day with highs returning into the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

The hottest days of this upcoming week will be Thursday and Friday. Thursday we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Friday will be the hottest day will highs in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity levels won't be excessive either day, but will build Friday afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms are possible late Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of the storms could be severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and intense lightning. Most of the storms should exit the area Friday night.

Father's Day Weekend looks fabulous! Sunshine will be abundant both days with highs in the middle 80s.

A more intense heat wave will build into the area next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower to middle 90s with increasing levels of humidity. The worst of the upcoming heat looks to be next Wednesday and Thursday where highs could be well into the 90s with feel like temperatures reaching the 100s. Stay tuned as we get closer to next week for more updates on this potential sweltering stretch of heat.