Heavy rain expected Wednesday in Maryland, flood watch active

By Meg McNamara

BALTIMORE -- Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move through this afternoon into the late night hours. The wet weather could trigger flooding in and around Baltimore from noon into this evening. 1-2" of rain is expected, with 3-4" possible. 

The heavy cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures at around 80 degrees. 

Today will be the wettest day of the week but there are more chances for showers and storms on Thursday. 

Rain chances should diminish by the late afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. 

First published on June 5, 2024 / 6:07 AM EDT

