Maryland Weather: Alert Day for possible gusty evening storms

BALTIMORE -- A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued for gusty thunderstorms this evening between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Showers and storms are likely this evening before midnight and some of the storms may produce downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and a stray tornado. The weather at midnight does look drier with temperatures near 50° with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front will approach our area this afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front this morning we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will get close to 60° by early afternoon. Dry weather is expected through 3 p.m.

Expect a gusty line of showers and thunderstorms possible this evening from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Some of the storms will have strong gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. Please stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for possible watches and warnings later today.

Most of the showers and storms will exit before midnight, so any fireworks shows look OK as of now. Temperatures at midnight tomorrow should be in the upper 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

New Year's Day looks cold and windy! Highs will reach the upper 40s Wednesday with winds gusting 30 to 45 mph. Windchills will stay in the 20s & 30s much of the day, despite sunshine. .

Blustery and cold weather continues Thursday with highs only in the lower 40s, but with the wind, feels like temperatures will be mainly in the 20s. Cold weather continues into Friday where we could see a passing shower or snow shower with highs in the lower 40s.

Expect bitterly cold weather this upcoming weekend. This includes the Ravens game Saturday afternoon where temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a howling and icy wind. We've flagged Saturday as a possible First Alert Weather Day because windchills during the game will be in the upper teens & lower 20s.

Bitter cold continues Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible next Monday into next Tuesday followed by another shot of extremely cold air. Continue to check back with us as we update the forecast for possible snow and ice for part of early next week. There still is high uncertainty with this forecast.