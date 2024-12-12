Maryland Weather: Winter-like cold continues through Saturday

BALTIMORE --Scattered flurries are possible this morning in northern Maryland, otherwise expect a brisk, bright, & cold day.

Cold and Blustery Today

A leftover batch of light snow showers and flurries are pivoting through northern Maryland on this Thursday morning. These scattered flurries should exit around sunrise. Be careful early this morning as there could be a few slick spots from any leftover water from yesterday's heavy rain that froze into ice overnight. Thankfully this should be fairly isolated as winds have dried most surfaces off across our area.

Today will feature a mostly sunny sky, but will also have a cold and blustery breeze. Despite high temperatures in the lower 40s, with the gusty breeze, the feels like temperatures will be in the 20s & 30s today.

High clouds will increase late tonight, but still expect plenty of cold weather with lighter winds. Expect lows down into the lower to middle 20s.

Cold & Quiet Friday through Sunday

A thick canopy of high clouds will quickly obscure any early sunshine on Friday. This will mean a mainly cloudy sky during the day. These clouds will prevent us from warning up, especially with a light northerly wind. Highs will only top out around 40°.

Saturday will be even a touch chillier with a northeast to east-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. We'll see sunshine giving way to thickening clouds during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and chilly, but it's not a bad day to be outside. Dress for the gray chill, but highs will top out in the middle 40s.

Rain Returns Late Sunday

A fast-moving storm system will deliver us some light rain Sunday night into the day on Monday. While the rain isn't expected to be heavy, it will make roads messy and wet. After a raw and chilly Sunday night, temperatures will rise late Sunday night into Monday with highs on Monday in the middle 50s with more on and off showers. .

Midweek Weather and Another Storm System

A stronger storm system will approach us from the west on Tuesday. This will allow for a gusty southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and clouds to overspread the region. We will also see a batch of showers, especially the first half of Tuesday. The scattered showers should exit by evening. Highs will top out near 60°.

Quick Break Wednesday

Sunshine will briefly be back on Wednesday with seasonably cool weather with high temperatures getting close to 50°.