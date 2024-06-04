Maryland Weather: Rain & storms return Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Showers and storms are set to return to the forecast for Wednesday. Overnight tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy across the area. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower west of Baltimore, but overall, it looks like the area will stay dry until Wednesday morning.

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid-60s across the region, with the possibility of some patchy fog. As we progress through the day Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, so temperatures will be a bit cooler than in previous days due to the cloud cover and increased rain chances. Expect a few scattered showers to continue into the nighttime hours on Wednesday and throughout the day Thursday, with the best chances again coming Thursday afternoon. However, the rain chances do not appear to be as high as what we'll see on Wednesday.

An upper-level area of low pressure will continue to move towards the area as we head into Friday and the weekend. The presence of this upper-level low-pressure system will keep a slight chance for a shower in the forecast on Friday afternoon. It now appears that the rain chances will not be nearly as high as expected heading into the weekend, due to a combination of drier air aloft and the positioning of the upper low being a little farther away from the area.

High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will top out in the upper 80s but will cool to the low 80s for highs on Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80 for the upcoming weekend. There will be another chance for some showers later Sunday, but Saturday currently looks to be rain-free.

Expect more shower and thunderstorm chances as we head into early next week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and lows at night in the 50s and 60s.