Maryland Weather: Steamy Saturday with heat returning

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Lots of rain overnight and into this morning...mainly south & east of I-95. Mostly cloudy skies give way to more sun & rising temps. It will be steamy this afternoon with highs near 90°. Spotty rain chances dwindle but can't be ruled out midday.

The heat returns Monday through Wednesday. We have declared each a First Alert Weather Days for the *Extreme Heat. Forecast highs near 100° will generate Feels-like temperatures between 103 & 110°. 

Today: 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: 

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: 

Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

