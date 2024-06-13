Maryland Weather: Steamy Saturday with heat returning

BALTIMORE -- Lots of rain overnight and into this morning...mainly south & east of I-95. Mostly cloudy skies give way to more sun & rising temps. It will be steamy this afternoon with highs near 90°. Spotty rain chances dwindle but can't be ruled out midday.

The heat returns Monday through Wednesday. We have declared each a First Alert Weather Days for the *Extreme Heat. Forecast highs near 100° will generate Feels-like temperatures between 103 & 110°.

Today:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday:

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night:

Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.