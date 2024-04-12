Maryland Weather: Rainy & windy wrap to work week

BALTIMORE- Our Friday is starting with gusty winds and wet weather.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the shoreline of southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The threat of coastal flooding will persist through the day as strong winds create water rises along the western and eastern shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s today.

This weekend will bring breezy conditions on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the 70s. A front will approach the area from the north late Sunday, bringing additional rain chances. The front will shift south of the area on Monday before retreating northward on Tuesday, leading to chances for showers from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be very spring-like, with highs in the 70s to near 80 by mid-week.