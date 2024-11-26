Maryland Weather: Rainy Thanksgiving then much colder

BALTIMORE -- Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a wet one, followed by an Arctic blast as we head into the weekend. After some morning showers and thunderstorms, expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon and tonight. Breezy northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph will persist throughout the day.

High temperatures will reach near 60 degrees this afternoon before dipping into the 30s overnight. Holiday travelers today and tonight should encounter no major weather-related issues, as dry conditions and favorable driving weather are expected.

Wednesday: A Calm Before the Storm

Wednesday looks pleasant, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-50s. However, clouds will increase later in the day as a storm system approaches from the west. This system will bring a significant chance of rain for Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day: Wet and Cool

On Thursday, wet weather is expected throughout the day, with the heaviest rain likely during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will taper off by the evening, and high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Rain will clear out Thursday night, giving way to partly cloudy skies into Friday morning.

Friday: Colder Air Arrives

A much colder air mass will follow the storm system. Highs on Friday will only reach the 40s, and gusty northwest winds will make it feel even chillier.

Weekend: Arctic Air Settles In

The weekend will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach only the mid-to-upper 30s, while nighttime lows will dip well into the 20s. Gusty northwest winds will create a wind chill, with "feels like" temperatures in the teens and 20s, particularly during the mornings. By Sunday night, wind chills could drop even further.

Next Week: Arctic Chill Lingers

The Arctic air will remain in place early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out around 40 degrees, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s. Most of the week will feature highs in the 40s as this slow-moving weather pattern persists. The region will likely remain dry through the first part of next week.

Winter Travelers: Pack Accordingly

If you're traveling somewhere warm for the holiday, be sure to bring winter clothing for your return trip. The sharp contrast in temperatures will be noticeable when you get back this weekend or early next week.