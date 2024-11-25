Maryland Weather: Rain overnight; more rain Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE --

An early look at the Thanksgiving Day forecast points to gloomy and wet weather across the region.

After a pleasant afternoon today, with temperatures peaking near 60 degrees, expect increasing clouds tonight as a cold front approaches. Showers are possible after midnight, continuing into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

Highs on Tuesday will climb to around 60 during the afternoon, with breezy conditions developing after the cold front moves through by mid- to late morning. By Tuesday night, temperatures will drop into the 30s under clearing skies.

Wednesday Travel Outlook

Wednesday will start with sunshine, ideal for those hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel. Most of the region should stay dry during the day. However, a storm system is expected to move in from the west by late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

If you're traveling west toward West Virginia, western Maryland, Ohio, or western Pennsylvania, expect rain to develop as early as Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase for the local area on Thanksgiving Day, with widespread light to moderate rain likely through the morning and afternoon.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Weather

Depending on the speed of the system, rain may exit the region by Thursday evening, though showers could linger into Friday morning. The highest rain chances early Friday will be across southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. Afterward, breezy and colder conditions will return to close out the week.

Highs on Thanksgiving Day will reach near 50 degrees. On Black Friday, temperatures will only climb into the 40s as colder air moves in behind the cold front. If you're heading out for shopping, make sure to dress in layers.

Looking Ahead: Cold Weekend

The cold front will usher in a prolonged period of very chilly weather. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine, but highs will only reach the mid- to upper 30s. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the 20s.

Overnight lows on Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid-20s, marking the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Early Next Week

The chilly conditions will persist into early next week, though a slow warming trend is expected. Highs will rebound to near 40 by Monday.