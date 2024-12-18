Maryland Weather: Rain chances then much colder this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with high rain chances developing by the evening rush hour and continuing into early tonight. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 across the region, with most of the rain moving out just after midnight.

Thursday will be dry and cooler, with high temperatures in the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy throughout the day, with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will dip into the lower 30s across the region.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 40. A weakening upper-level disturbance will move through the area during the afternoon, bringing a slight chance of light sprinkles or flurries as it passes.

An arctic cold front is expected to arrive by Saturday, bringing falling temperatures throughout the day. Gusty northwest winds will usher in the coldest air of the season by Saturday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach the mid-30s, with wind chills in the lower 20s during the afternoon. If you're attending the Ravens-Steelers game, dress in layers, as it will be very cold throughout the game.

Saturday night temperatures will dip to around 20 degrees, with strong winds continuing to produce wind chills in the single digits and teens across the area. Sunday will remain cold, with high temperatures under mostly sunny skies struggling to reach freezing. Many areas will stay in the upper 20s through the afternoon.

The coldest temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows in the lower to mid-teens across the region. Winds will be lighter, but wind chills could still dip into the single digits in some spots. High temperatures Monday afternoon will barely reach freezing, with skies becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening.

Monday night will again be cold, with lows near 20 degrees. Highs on Christmas Eve will remain in the 30s, with a few areas potentially reaching 40. Most of the day will stay dry, but precipitation is expected to reach Western Maryland by Tuesday night.

Christmas Day looks wet, cloudy, and cool, with highs near 40 degrees and widespread showers. Rain chances will persist Wednesday night into Thursday morning before tapering off. Highs next Thursday are expected to reach the mid-40s, with seasonably cool conditions continuing through the end of the week.