Maryland Weather: Cooler Friday; rain expected this weekend

BALTIMORE- This evening, a backdoor (moving from east to west) cold front will slowly move into the region, turning winds out of the north/northeast (from westerly earlier in the afternoon). Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, with slightly warmer conditions inside the Beltway.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with an easterly wind through most of the day. The backdoor cold front will gradually move south and stall across Virginia by Friday afternoon.

Any rain chances Friday will be to our west and south. With a dry day expected, expect highs in the mid 70s. Western Maryland will see a chance for scattered showers and storms later in the day into Friday night.

Better rain chances move in on Saturday through Sunday as a cold front moves into the region. Saturday doesn't look to be a washout, but have some backup indoor plans in case you get caught under a shower.

Better chances for steadier rain move in Sunday. The biggest question is how early the rain moves out, which will determine how warm it will get Sunday afternoon.

If rain leaves the area earlier, temps will reach well into the 70s, but if clouds and showers stick around into the afternoon and evening, some areas may not get out of the 60s. At this point it appears any rain Sunday will be most steady in the morning

The unsettled weather pattern continues next week with scattered storm chances from Monday through at least mid-week with a break or two in between.

Temperatures will return to the 80s next week, with the warmest day likely occurring Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.