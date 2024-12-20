Maryland Weather: Rain & snow showers followed by arctic blast

BALTIMORE -- Scattered rain and wet snow showers will impact us today into early tonight. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for this weekend into Monday for the dangerous cold.

Rain & Snow Showers Today

Expect cloudy and chilly weather throughout this entire Friday. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll see occasional rain and wet snow showers pivoting through the area. The best chance for wet snow flakes would be northwest, north, and northeast of Baltimore City. Further to the south, rain showers are likely from time to time, but the day isn't a washout by any means. Roads will occasionally be damp from time to time, so give yourself some extra travel time.

We'll see partial clearing tonight across much of the area, but snow showers may continue across northeastern Maryland into early Saturday where a light grassy accumulation is possible. Low temperatures tonight will dip to around 32°.

Bitter to Dangerous Cold Weekend

An arctic cold front will sweep through the area Saturday morning. Along and ahead of this front there could be a few gusty flurries and snow showers before 10 AM. After the arctic cold front crosses the area, numbing cold winds will immediately begin to howl. Expect wind gusts 30 to 40 mph along with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs Saturday afternoon will only reach the middle to upper 30s, but wind-chills stay in the lower to middle 20s.

If you're headed to the Ravens tailgating festivities or game Saturday afternoon, it's advised you dress in layers and protect your head and ears with a winter hat and earmuffs. Stay hydrated as well. Wind-chills will be bitter cold in the middle 20s for the start of the game to the upper teens after the game ends.

The brunt of the coldest temperatures and wind-chills are forecast to arrive Saturday night and continue through Sunday night. By Sunday morning, wind chills will plunge into the single digits and teens. Actual low temperatures will bottom out around 20 degrees, with some of the typically colder spots dropping into the upper teens.

Highs on Sunday will stay in the 20s for most locations, though a few lucky areas could reach 30 degrees. Winds will be lighter Sunday into Sunday night, but temperatures will be even colder heading into Monday morning. Lows by Monday morning are expected to range between 10 and 15 degrees.

Gradual Warm-Up Begins Monday

A gradual warm-up begins Monday afternoon as high temperatures climb toward the freezing mark. Warmer weather is on tap for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Hanukkah, and Kwanza.

Clouds will increase Christmas Eve. on Tuesday ahead of a storm system that could bring an isolated rain and/or snow shower Tuesday evening and night. Christmas Day will be seasonably chilly, but nice with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Hanukkah also begins at sundown Wednesday. The weather Wednesday evening looks fantastic for any traveling or celebrations.

High temperatures Christmas Day and Thursday will top out in the middle 40s. No major storms appear likely next week, so it should be a rather enjoyable week to celebrate the holidays with family & friends.