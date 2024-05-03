Maryland Weather: Rainy Weekend; much cooler

BALTIMORE-- A backdoor cold front (a front that moves in the opposite direction from what's usually seen) moved through the region last night into this morning. This front has cooled temperatures about 10-20 from highs we saw Thursday afternoon, where some areas saw records tied or broken. The front has stalled to our south and west and will remain there until later in the weekend. This will keep us on the cool side of the front, with a steady easterly cool flow.

THE BOTTOM LINE: This weekend looks gloomy, with clouds, showers and much cooler temperatures.



Overnight, expect rain to spread into the area from the west as cool easterly winds off the Bay and the Atlantic keep the area feeling Fall-like.

Lows tonight will dip into the 50s with highs Saturday likely not getting out of the 50s for most areas. Off and on rain can be expected through the morning and into the afternoon, continuing Saturday night.

Expect more of the same on Sunday, expect it will be a tad warmer, with highs in the 60s. Rain chances will remain high through the day, but should begin tapering off by Sunday evening.

Starting Monday, a cold front across the region will bring unsettled conditions with possible afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. High moisture levels in the atmosphere could lead to periods of heavy rain.

From Tuesday, attention turns to a low-pressure system moving north through the Great Lakes, which will shift the cold front northward as a warm front, with another cold front approaching from the west. This setup increases the likelihood of strong to severe thunderstorms through the end of the week especially since temperatures will return to the 80s for highs providing the heat needed for storms. There may also be a potential for flooding by mid-week, given the already wet conditions from the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will hover in the 70s to low 80s on Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. After the warm front passes, expect temperatures to climb well into the 80s by Wednesday.

Stay dry this weekend!