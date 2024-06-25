Maryland Weather: Alert Day Wednesday for heat & storms

BALTIMORE -- After a couple of very comfortable days across the area, it appears that brutal heat and humidity will return for one day.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees across most of the region. Partly cloudy conditions will persist into Wednesday, accompanied by a resurgence of heat and humidity. High temperatures may approach record levels, with mid to upper 90s possible across the area. The record high at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday is 99 degrees. Heat index values are expected to top 100 degrees for many locations.

A cold front will approach the area by late afternoon, likely sparking a few showers and thunderstorms that will continue into Wednesday night. With the heat and humidity in place and some wind shear, some of the storms could be severe, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. The possibility of isolated hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but wind damage appears to be the primary threat from any storms that occur.

Rain chances will likely continue into Thursday morning before tapering off. The skies will clear by afternoon, and temperatures will cool down. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the 80s with overnight lows dropping back into the 60s as lower humidity returns to the region.

The weekend will see a return of heat and humidity, with high temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday and low to mid-90s on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible both days, and there may be a severe threat to monitor.

Low temperatures at night will return to the 70s. Expect another return to comfortable temperatures at the start of next week.