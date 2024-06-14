Maryland Weather: Beautiful Father's Day Weekend Weather

BALTIMORE -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area through Friday night but will clear out by Saturday morning. A cold front will push through the region overnight, bringing drier and less humid air for the upcoming Father's Day weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both look great for outdoor activities, with high temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Low temperatures at night will drop into the upper 50s for Saturday night and then the low to mid-60s for Sunday night.

Next week begins a stretch of very hot weather across the area. Strong high pressure in the upper atmosphere will continue to intensify through the middle and latter part of the week, leading to dry conditions and significantly warmer temperatures.

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Monday and the low to mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, some of the warmest temperatures will occur, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s and some areas approaching 100 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels will remain manageable through the first part of the week, but by Thursday, Friday, and the weekend, heat index values will top 100 degrees for many locations. For anyone attending AFRAM next weekend, significant heat will be an issue, and precautions need to be taken to protect yourself from the heat.

We will keep you updated on the significant heatwave for next week throughout the weekend. Be sure to tune in for the latest forecast on Saturday and Sunday with meteorologists Abigail Degler and Steve Sosna.