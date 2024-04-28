Maryland Weather: Near record heat Monday as temps approach 90

BALTIMORE- Near record heat will approach the area on Monday with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

We enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday afternoon with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. After some early morning clouds, our skies turned mostly sunny.

Tonight we'll see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will stay rather mild in the lower to middle 60s. Expect a breeze out of the south-southwest.

Monday will be the day where high temperatures challenge record highs. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 90 degrees with the record being 91 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather Monday. Since humidity levels won't be too high, the feels like temperature on Monday afternoon will not be an issue.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday. This will allow scattered thunderstorms to develop out ahead of it. These storms won't arrive until later in the day and into the evening. This means we experience another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While some of the storms will contain gusty winds, downpours, and lightning; widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will cool off into the upper 70s & lower 80s for the rest of the workweek. Other than some leftover showers Wednesday, the forecast looks dry.

We'll see another round of showers and possible thunderstorms next Saturday into Sunday.