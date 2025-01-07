Maryland Weather: Bitter cold wind-chills, more snow possible

BALTIMORE -- The sun returns today, but gusty & icy winds make temperatures feel like the teens. Cold & more snow is possible.

All winter weather alerts have been discontinued, but we're still dealing with the leftovers from yesterday's snowstorm. Many sidewalks and secondary roads are still snow covered and/or icy. The leftover snow pack will be much harder to remove today as it has compacted overnight and this morning. Meanwhile, treated road surfaces should rapidly improve today with the addition of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the lower 30s.

Gusty and cold wind will make for painfully cold wind-chills throughout the day. Despite sunshine, the warmest the air will feel will be the upper teens & lower 20s. So please dress warmly and wear multiple layers to stay warm.

Any snow and/or ice that melts today will refreeze tonight as temperatures plunge into the upper teens & lower 20s. So expect patches of black ice for your morning commute Wednesday. There is the possibility of additional school delays and even closings in areas hit hardest by yesterday's snowstorm.

Wednesday will be similar to today. Blustery and cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 30s and wind-chills in the teens.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as a WJZ First Alert Weather Day as we get another brutal blast of cold. This airmass could be the coldest of the season so far. High temperatures will struggle to hit 30° and wind-chills will be stuck in the single digits & lower teens. Please take extra precautions to stay warm and bring pets inside and also check on friends and the elderly.

More snow is possible Friday night into Saturday as a storm system moves in from the south and west. Right now we are uncertain as to how much snow falls. This will depend on the strength and exact path of the storm. It appears we'll likely see at least some snow Friday night into Saturday, but the possibility of a bigger snowstorm is still uncertain. Please check back with us as clarity increases on the magnitude, timeline, and possible impacts from this storm system.

The Ravens game looks cold with the possibility of some snow. For this reason, we've declare Saturday as a possible First Alert Weather Day. Even if it doesn't snow Saturday evening, the game still looks cold with temperatures in the upper 20s & lower 30s with numbing wind-chills.