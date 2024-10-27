Maryland Weather: Freeze warnings tonight, near 80° Halloween

BALTIMORE-- Freeze warnings in effect for most of Maryland overnight tonight. Temperatures warm to near 80° by Halloween.

The coldest night of the season so far is on the way for much of Maryland. Widespread freeze warnings have been issued for most of the WJZ viewing area from 2 AM until 9 AM Monday. The freeze warning includes: Baltimore City along with Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Howard, Anne Arundel, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Caroline counties. Talbot county is under a frost advisory overnight tonight.

FREEZE WARNINGS MOST OF MARYLAND: The growing season will likely be over for most of us after tonight. Widespread frost/freeze conditions are likely. Temperatures as low as 28°. After tonight, frost/freeze alerts will likely not be back until spring. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/lx0BHniJm7 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 27, 2024

After early morning frost and freeze conditions on Monday, temperatures will gradually warm into the 50s by 11 AM and into the lower 60s by 3 PM. We'll enjoy a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at about 5 mph. Chilly weather continues Monday night, but not quite as cold as tonight, with lows falling to near 40°.

A warming trend kicks into gear Tuesday and continues through Halloween. We will enjoy partly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon with highs returning into the middle to upper 60s. Even warmer weather will push into the area Wednesday as highs climb into the middle to upper 70s with a gusty southwest wind.

Halloween will likely be the warmest day of the upcoming week. High pressure anchored off the coast will deliver us a southwest wind and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be approaching 80°. This will likely be one of our top 10 warmest Halloween days on record in Baltimore. By the time the kids are trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Sunset on Halloween is 6:05 PM EDT.

A cold front will arrive late Thursday night into Friday bringing clouds and our first chance of rain in weeks. While we aren't looking at any heavy rain, you'll need the umbrella for the first time in more than four weeks. Showers should be pushing through Friday morning with a drying trend by afternoon.

Next weekend looks dry and comfortable. Saturday looks bright and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Sunday's high temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with partly sunny skies. A reminder that we 'fall back' Saturday night into Sunday morning as we return to standard time at 2 AM Sunday. Sunrise Sunday will take place at 6:37 AM EST. Sunset Sunday will be 5:02 PM EST.