Maryland Weather: Hot & humid today; cooler to end the week

BALTIMORE -- Hot temperatures are expected across the area this afternoon, with a heat advisory in effect for most of the state until 7 p.m. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s, with some spots possibly hitting 100 degrees. A few mid- and high-level clouds moving over the area may keep some locations a bit cooler, but it will still be a hot afternoon overall.

Higher humidity levels across the region will push heat index values above 100 degrees in many areas, potentially reaching as high as 109 degrees. Additionally, we are monitoring the possibility of storms developing upstream in Ohio and Pennsylvania. These storms could move into the region, particularly northern Maryland, after dark and continue through midnight.

Any storm development will likely be scattered, so not everyone will experience rain. However, with the heat and humidity in place, any storms that do occur could be severe, with damaging winds and hail being the most likely threats. These storms may also produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 70s. The front responsible for triggering Wednesday evening's storms will move south of the region by Thursday. With the front lingering nearby, there will be a continued chance of rain from Thursday into Friday. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be mainly west of Baltimore and across Northern Virginia.

High temperatures on Thursday will be noticeably cooler, in the low to mid-80s, due to increased cloud cover. On Friday, high temperatures will generally range from the 70s to around 80 degrees, even cooler than Thursday's highs.

The next significant chance for rain arrives on Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely developing along another cold front as it moves through the region. Slight chances for showers will persist into Sunday, mainly affecting parts of Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. This could impact your holiday weekend plans, particularly if you plan to head to the beach. However, the rest of the state will begin to dry out.

Starting Labor Day, we can expect a stretch of very pleasant weather that will continue through most of next week. If you enjoyed last week's fall-like temperatures, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, you're in for a treat next week.