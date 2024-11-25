Maryland Weather: Nice day, showers tonight into Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE -- Early chill gives way to a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Showers return tonight into Tuesday morning.

We're waking up to early morning temperatures in the upper 30s with a mostly clear sky. The chill will ease this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s. We'll see sunshine giving way to some high clouds this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers return to the forecast later tonight. The best chance of wet weather will be after midnight. Expect lows in the middle 40s.

We're dealing with a round of showers Tuesday morning for the commute. None of the rain looks heavy, but just enough to warrant an umbrella and cause wet roadways. Please give yourself extra travel time in the morning. This system will quickly depart the area before noon. We'll see a gusty wind and sunshine returning Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday looks quiet for traveling across our region. Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday night with rain developing toward morning. Thanksgiving Day looks wet and cool. We'll see periods of light to steady rain, especially during the morning and early afternoon. The rain will decrease as we head toward evening. Rainfall amounts should generally be around 0.50" or less, which wouldn't cause any flooding or major problems.

A cold blast of air will be the big story from Black Friday into next weekend. Friday will be chilly and bright with highs in the middle 40s. Next weekend looks unseasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s, feels like temperatures in the teens & 20s, but with dry weather. This will be winter-like cold, so get ready for very cold nights with lows in the lower to middle 20s.