Maryland Weather: Drying out with breezy, mild, & sunny weather

BALTIMORE -- After our 38 consecutive day dry stretch has ended, we'll dry out with breezy, bright, and mild weather today.

Nearly a quarter inch of rain fell Sunday afternoon into very early Monday morning. This broke our 38 consecutive day dry stretch of weather! The showers are pushing out of the area, but clouds are still lingering.

Expect a gusty breeze, clearing sky, and mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 70s with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest. Chilly weather returns tonight with a clear sky returns tonight with low temperatures dipping down into the 40s with a chilly breeze.

Tuesday will be a blustery and bright day with cooler weather during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be a beautiful, sunny, but cool day. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Our next chance of showers arrives Thursday during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out only in the lower 50s.

Friday through the weekend looks nice and sunny with highs returning into the lower 60s.