Maryland Weather: Early shower then dry, cool, breezy Friday

BALTIMORE -- Any showers will push out of the area on this Friday morning. Expect a nice mix of sun & clouds this weekend.

We are waking up to a chilly and damp Friday morning. Early morning temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s with cloudy skies. There are a few leftover isolated showers, but the trend will be a drier one for the rest of today. Early damp streets will dry out by mid to late morning.

This afternoon expect partly sunny and breezy weather with highs in the middle 50s. Skies clear tonight and we'll see overnight lows dip into the middle 40s.

Saturday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky along with a gusty breeze out of the northwest. This will give the day a cool but pleasant feel. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. Northwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with some gusts getting close to 30 mph.

Clear and cold weather are on the way for Saturday night. Low temperatures will dip into the lower to middle 30s.

High clouds increase Sunday, but the day looks dry and comfy for any outdoor activities. The high clouds will filter out the sunshine, but the day still turns out pleasant.

Temperatures warm-up Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday will be the warmest day of next week. A cold front crosses the area later Monday bringing in seasonably chilly air Tuesday through Thursday.

An area of low pressure will bring our next round of wet weather late next Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 50s.