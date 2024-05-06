Maryland Weather: Dense morning fog, then a few showers

BALTIMORE -- WJZ has declared an ALERT DAY for dense, patchy fog developing around Maryland. More showers are possible Monday afternoon.

'Alert Day' declared for areas of dense fog. Visibility will be diminished around much of the state until at least 10AM. Give yourself extra time and make sure low beams are on. Updates on #WJZ pic.twitter.com/6s9hXD4Xqd — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) May 6, 2024

After a Sunday filled with abundant cloud cover and occasional light rain and showers, we're looking at more cloudy and cool weather into this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s. Some areas of fog are possible where any clearing from the clouds happens overnight. Right now, the fog looks to be patchy in nature.

Monday will be another mainly cloudy and humid day. With an easterly wind, high temperatures will stay mainly in the middle to upper 70s. Some areas west of Baltimore may touch the 80 degree mark.

PLENTY OF CLOUDS MONDAY: We'll see plenty of clouds Monday. Patchy areas of morning fog then mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible. Highs will be warmest west of Baltimore City with east winds. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PbVRVP1UNq — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 5, 2024

Expect morning clouds and patchy fog. The afternoon hours will feature additional clouds and the opportunity for a few showers. These showers will be hit or miss, so some neighborhoods will not get wet. Everyone will be rather humid on Monday.

MONDAY WEATHER IN BALTIMORE: We'll see some patchy morning fog then a mainly cloudy sky. A few scattered showers will be possible. Any thunderstorms Monday look to stay south of our area. Highs will reach the upper 70s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/FYHnghqHx4 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 5, 2024

Another weather disturbance will kick off a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day Tuesday. These showers and storms will be scattered, so once again not every neighborhood gets wet. The best chance for showers and storms will be from the late morning into the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest and quietest weather day of the week. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Another potent disturbance will be entering the area Wednesday night into Thursday bringing additional showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the biggest concern from these showers and storms will be heavy downpours from an abundance of humidity. If we do manage to get any sunshine Thursday, we'll need to be concerned with the potential of strong to severe storms. Right now, confidence is not high right now regarding severe storms, but we'll continue to monitor the situation.

Yet another impulse will cross the area on Friday bringing additional showers. The best chance would be during the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 70s.

5-DAY FORECAST: Plenty of opportunities for showers & storms this week. The best chances will occur during the afternoon and evening hours most days. Wednesday looks like the driest of the daytime hours. More heavy showers and storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ufhltIfN1h — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 5, 2024

We will likely have another 50/50 weekend next weekend. Saturday looks like the drier half with partly sunny weather and highs in the upper 60s. More showers will return, especially the second half of Sunday.