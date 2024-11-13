Maryland Weather: Coldest morning of season yet

BALTIMORE -- Expect the coldest air of the season yet this morning. Sunshine will help ease the cold with highs in low 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine today and we'll need it. We are waking up to early morning temperatures in the 20s & 30s. With a breeze in the air this morning in some spots, the windchills have dropped as low as the mid-20s. You'll want to dress yourself and the kids warmly at the bus stop this morning. The cold will ease this afternoon with highs in the lower 50s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

High clouds will continue to thicken tonight. It will be another cold night with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Thursday looks mainly cloudy and cool. A weak storm system approaching from the west will allow cloud cover to continue to thicken. Expect showers possible anytime after 3 PM. The steadiest of the light rain looks to be Baltimore and points south tomorrow afternoon and evening. The entire area runs the risk of showers overnight Thursday into very early Friday morning before this storm system exits out to sea. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25".

Friday may start off with a sprinkle or shower before 9 AM, otherwise clouds slowly decrease with an increasing breeze out of the northwest at 10 mph. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

The weekend is looking fabulous! Sunshine will be abundant Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. There will be a gusty breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds gradually increase Sunday, but the weather looks dry. Expect another seasonably mild day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. This will be a great outdoor weekend, but the morning hours will be chilly so dress for early morning temperatures in the 30s.

We may see a stray sprinkle or shower Monday, but this next front should cross mainly dry. Temperatures early next week will continue to run mild by November standards with highs in the lower to middle 60s.