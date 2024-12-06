Maryland Weather: Cold & less windy tonight; Mild by Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Arctic air that has plagued the region for the past day will persist tonight and into the first part of the weekend. Clear skies are expected across the area tonight, accompanied by lighter winds.

The combination of lighter winds, clear skies, and very dry air will allow temperatures to dip to around 20 degrees in many locations. In the Baltimore area, low temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-20s.

The weekend will begin with sunshine on Saturday and lighter winds. High temperatures will reach the low 40s during the afternoon. Saturday night will not be as cold, with low temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees.

A substantial warm-up is forecast for Sunday. Westerly winds will help temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s. Monday will start off in the 30s, but clouds will quickly increase, bringing a chance of rain by late morning into the afternoon. Rain will continue through Monday evening before tapering off temporarily. High temperatures Monday will reach the mid to upper 40s, with some spots possibly hitting 50 degrees.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will increase Tuesday evening into Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected during the day Wednesday, with some areas receiving close to an inch by early Thursday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will cool back to around 50 degrees. In the wake of the storm system and a passing cold front, temperatures will turn colder by Wednesday night. There is a slight chance of a brief rain-snow mix before precipitation ends Wednesday night, though significant impacts are not anticipated.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Overnight lows Thursday night will dip back into the low to mid-20s. Highs near 40 degrees are expected Friday.

Cool temperatures and sunshine will persist into next weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday, with overnight lows in the 30s.