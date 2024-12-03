Maryland Weather: Cold continues, strong winds develop Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Breezy & cold weather continues through Wednesday. An Alert Day is in effect Thursday for high winds & scattered rain and snow showers.

We will be dealing with another cold day. Early morning temperatures are starting between 26° and 32° across our area. Factor in the gusty northwest breeze, and it's still a numbing morning with wind-chills in the upper teens and lower 20s. We'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 40s, but wind-chills will remain in the mid-30s at their warmest.

With a mainly clear sky, the wind relaxes tonight. This will allow the temperature to plummet, especially outside of the Baltimore Beltway. Expect lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A warm front will approach the area during the day Wednesday. We'll have another biting cold start to the morning with early temperatures starting off in the lower 20s. Wednesday starts with a good deal of sunshine, but clouds build the second half of the day as an approaching warm front arrives. We're still looking at a breezy and chilly day as the winds veer out of the south-southwest at 15 mph. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

A WJZ Alert Day has been issued Thursday for the entire WJZ Viewing Area for the potential of 35-50 mph wind gusts, rain & snow showers, and tough travel at times.

A powerful arctic cold front crosses the area late Wednesday night through midday Thursday. This arctic front will bring a few bands of rain and wet snow showers to the area. Most of what falls will be light, but because of the strong and gusty winds, it may lead to difficult travel at times. Winds will gust 35 to 50 mph Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon before the strongest wind gusts ease. There is the possibilityy of a few snow squalls late Thursday morning as the arctic air is arriving.

Windy and bitterly cold weather are on the way Thursday night. Lows only dip into the upper 20s, but with a strong and gusty wind, wind-chills will be down into the teens.

Friday is bright, blustery, and very cold for this time of year. Highs reach the upper 30s, but wind-chills will be at around 30° at their warmest. The cold continues for the start of next weekend with a partly sunny sky and highs near 40° Saturday. On Sunday, the cold begins to ease with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50s.

The next storm system that impacts our area will move in Monday. By this time enough warm air will have arrived that any of the showers which pass through the area Monday afternoon and evening will all fall in the form of rain.