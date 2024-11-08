Maryland Weather: Breezy beauty today, increased fire danger

BALTIMORE -- Expect plenty of sun & a gusty breeze today. Low humidity along with drought conditions means increased fire danger.

We are waking up to a cooler morning on this Friday across the state of Maryland. Skies are gradually clearing and slightly cooler air is arriving from the northwest. We'll be enjoying a crisp & cool start to our morning temperatures in the 40s & 50s. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast today and a gusty west to northwest breeze, expect high temperatures around 70°.

With low humidity, plenty of sunshine, gusty winds, and worsening drought conditions, we do have an increased risk for brush fires this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the WJZ viewing area from noon until 6 PM. Maryland is also under a burn ban already, so no burning is allowed. In addition to not burning, please be extra vigilant when discarding cigarettes or any other other flammable materials.

Clear and chilly weather will be around for this Friday evening, so you'll need a jacket if you're going to be out and about with evening temperatures falling into the 40s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s.

Our next chance of much needed showers takes place Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Sunday morning starts dry with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Clouds continue to thicken midday Sunday into Sunday afternoon. Showers will overspread the area from the west Sunday afternoon. The steadiest of the showers should take place Sunday evening and night. Rainfall totals should remain below 0.50".

Gusty winds will help clear skies on Monday, Veterans Day, with highs near 70°.

Cooler weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of showers returns next Thursday with highs near 60°.